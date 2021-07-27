Rojane Linder

Rojane Ruth Carlson Linder
May 2, 1937- July 23, 2021
Rojane Ruth Carlson Linder, 84, passed away on July 23, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday July 29, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, Nebraska. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Rojane was born to Axel Emil and Ruth (Goranson) Carlson, on May 2, 1937, in Oakland, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Covenant Church and became a member of the First Lutheran Church in Oakland.
On Sept. 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Melvin Richard Linder at the First Lutheran Church in Oakland. To this union three sons, Larry Dale, Lonny Dean and Jeffrey Wayne, and one daughter, Cynthia Kay, were born. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary, taught Bible school, helped with preschool, and served on the Oakland Heights Nursing Home board.
She enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and especially attending her children's and grandchildren's activities. She loved driving people into the cities for doctor/dentist appointments and other activities. She was very proud of her 100% Swedish heritage and trips to Sweden.
She received her education in Cuming County School District #69 and graduated with honors from Oakland High School in 1954. She was employed at the Oakland Independent, First National Bank in West Point, and for 25 years at Nebraska Public Power District until retirement.
She is survived by twin sons, Larry (Joyce) of Columbus, Nebraska, Lonny (Debbie) of Gretna, Nebraska, and son, Jeffrey (Stacey) of Granite Falls, Minnesota; one daughter, Cynthia Brodersen of Omaha, Nebraska; five grandsons, Matt (Trisha) Linder, Cody Linder, Tony Linder, Nick Linder, and Kirk (Heidi) Carpenter; three granddaughters, Emily Rojane (Jordan) Knight and Katie Ann (Andrew) Frowiss, Michelle (Grant Aden) Carpenter, eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Marlene (Dallas) Rennerfeldt of Helena, Montana; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Tambi.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Richard, in 2001; a sister, Sharon Ann Carlson Pickering; and brother, Gwen Axel Carlson.
Memorials can be made to Swedish Heritage Center, Golden Oaks Center, or to the family for future designation.