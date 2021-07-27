Rojane Linder

Rojane Ruth Carlson Linder

May 2, 1937- July 23, 2021

Rojane Ruth Carlson Linder, 84, passed away on July 23, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday July 29, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland, Nebraska. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Rojane was born to Axel Emil and Ruth (Goranson) Carlson, on May 2, 1937, in Oakland, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Salem Covenant Church and became a member of the First Lutheran Church in Oakland.

On Sept. 8, 1957, she was united in marriage to Melvin Richard Linder at the First Lutheran Church in Oakland. To this union three sons, Larry Dale, Lonny Dean and Jeffrey Wayne, and one daughter, Cynthia Kay, were born. She was a member of VFW Auxiliary, taught Bible school, helped with preschool, and served on the Oakland Heights Nursing Home board.