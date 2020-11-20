Rolan Porter

Rolan D. Porter

November 27, 1928 - November 13, 2020

Rolan was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on Nov. 27, 1928, to Dwight and Edna Porter. He grew up in Albert Lea, graduating high school in 1946. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Rolan married Irene Olness in May 1953. Together, they raised six children. They lived in Albert Lea, Columbus, Nebraska, and Mounds View, Minnesota. Rolan spent his career in production management and sales positions with several manufacturers, with a small diversion as a farrier.

Rolan liked to hunt ducks and catch fish. He did both on East Lost Lake in Underwood, Minnesota, where they owned a cabin for several years after their retirement. He especially enjoyed having the whole family gather there, as long as the visits were brief. Rolan loved to tell stories, many of them more than once (it's how he taught family history). He was a voracious reader – often reading more than one book at a time. He enjoyed playing cribbage and bridge (only duplicate bridge was worthwhile in his opinion) throughout his life. Rolan was committed to cocktail hour.