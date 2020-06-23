Roland Rosendahl

Roland had a mission-based heart. He was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church, serving as an elder, member of LLL, sang in the church choir and served as chairman of the Platte County Fair Lutheran Church Service. Roland loved giving to his church and organizations that worked towards helping to spread the joy of knowing Jesus Christ. Two of his favorite organizations were the Orphan Grain Train and Mission Central.

Roland loved his family very much. To him, family was not determined by bloodline. He saw beauty in a green cornfield and a yard of healthy steers. The plaques and mementos that line the walls of his office depict the many honors and accomplishments he had over the years. Roland was someone who would celebrate others and thank those that helped him along the way.

Music was always special to Roland. You could hear him singing in the mornings while getting ready for the day, or in the tractor while feeding the cattle or in the field. Roland would sing with his daughters at home or driving in the car in three-part harmony. He was the one to encourage a sing-along at family holidays and special events.