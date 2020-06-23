Roland Rosendahl
Feb. 17, 1926-June 19, 2020
Roland Rosendahl, 94, of Columbus, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church (12.5 North) in rural Columbus with Rev. Brad Birtell officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 10:15 a.m., also at the church. Memorials may be sent to Camp Luther, Mission Central - LCMS World Mission, or the Orphan Grain Train. Visitors are asked to follow current CDC guidelines while attending the visitation and funeral service. Services will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Facebook page.
Roland Rosendahl was born Feb. 17, 1926, in Platte County to Theodore and Antonia (Twiestmeyer) Rosendahl. He was baptized on March 21, 1926, and confirmed his Christian faith through confirmation on April 2, 1939, all at St. John's Lutheran Church, LCMS. He graduated from Creston High School in 1943, and on Feb. 2, 1949, was united in marriage to Bernice Kapels at St. John's Lutheran Church. After Bernice's death in 2003, Roland married Lowene (Osten) Johnson on Jan. 15, 2005, also at St. John's Lutheran Church.
Roland had a mission-based heart. He was a faithful member of St. John's Lutheran Church, serving as an elder, member of LLL, sang in the church choir and served as chairman of the Platte County Fair Lutheran Church Service. Roland loved giving to his church and organizations that worked towards helping to spread the joy of knowing Jesus Christ. Two of his favorite organizations were the Orphan Grain Train and Mission Central.
Roland loved his family very much. To him, family was not determined by bloodline. He saw beauty in a green cornfield and a yard of healthy steers. The plaques and mementos that line the walls of his office depict the many honors and accomplishments he had over the years. Roland was someone who would celebrate others and thank those that helped him along the way.
Music was always special to Roland. You could hear him singing in the mornings while getting ready for the day, or in the tractor while feeding the cattle or in the field. Roland would sing with his daughters at home or driving in the car in three-part harmony. He was the one to encourage a sing-along at family holidays and special events.
Roland is survived by his wife, Lowene Rosendahl of Columbus; daughters, Darla Rosendahl of Omaha, Karen Rosendahl of Omaha and Denice Bray of Omaha; grandson, Jaret (friend Emily) Bray of Omaha; granddaughter, Kaylee Bray of Omaha; great-grandchild, Tyler Bray of Omaha; brother, Verlin (Joan) Rosendahl of Creston; sister, Elaine Nuessmeier of Le Sueur, Minnesota; and sister-in-law, Carol Rosendahl of Creston.
Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Antonia Rosendahl; first wife, Bernice Rosendahl; sister, Evelyn Wurdeman; and brother, Myron Rosendahl.
Gass Haney Funeral Home.
