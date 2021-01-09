Roma Kudera

February 17, 1921 - January 7, 2021

Roma Kudera, 99, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at her home in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9 at Gass Haney Funeral Home, with Pastor Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until service time on Saturday. Interment will be in Clarkson National Cemetery, Clarkson, Nebraska.

Roma Kudera was born Feb. 17, 1921, on a farm two miles south of Clarkson, Nebraska, to Joseph J. and Hermie (Najmon) Zastera. She attended rural school District 53 and graduated from Clarkson High School in 1937. Roma attended Wayne State and Midland Colleges and taught rural schools in Colfax County for 10 years.

On July 26, 1942, she married Joseph J. Kudera at the New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. They lived on the farm until 1969 when they moved to Columbus. She worked at Schweser's for 10 years. Roma enjoyed sewing, gardening, flowers, cats and baking strudel and kolaches. She was a member of the Extension Center Belles Club.