Ron Jarecke

Ron was a man of deep faith, loved his family, enjoyed being the instigator of fun with friends and had deep compassion for sports. His competitive spirit helped him recover from numerous health issues over the past 12 years. Multiple times he proved to doctors that he was able to regain his ability to walk and talk so that he could live and work independently from home. Within the last couple of years, he earned the mental performance mastery coaching certification and started Peak Athletics & Rehab Mindset. He began posting motivational items to inspire others to live life to the fullest. Ron loved to talk sports so he started “Glory Days Athletics” to recognize small-town athletes and activities of the past and present. He wanted to generate and record the “storytelling” aspect of sports for each town in Nebraska. This helped him and others reconnect with many former coaches, teammates and athletes. Ron had a big heart and a love of life. He never gave up and tried his best to maintain a driven positive attitude unless you were talking politics with him! He will be missed by those who were blessed to know him.