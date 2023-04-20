Ronald Aase

Age 86

Ronald Aase, 86, of Monroe, died on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

A memorial service will be Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home in Schuyler with the Rev. Day Hefner officiating. Lunch will follow at the Schuyler Golf Club and burial of Ron's ashes will be at 2 p.m. at Linwood Hill Cemetery in rural Linwood.

Ron is survived by his wife of 52 years, Bessie of Monroe; his children, Tim Aase, Cheri (Dennis) Krzycki, Randy (Kris) Aase, Terry (Janet) Reigle and Bryan Aase; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brother, Daniel (Cindy) Aase; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of plants, flowers and statues, please direct memorials to family wishes for later designation.

Svoboda Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Ron's family.