Ronald Aye

Age 73

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date for Ronald Aye, age 73 of Valentine, Nebraska , and formerly of Silver Creek, Nebraska. Mr. Aye passed away on April 11 in Valentine.

Survivors include: wife-Janice of Valentine; and daughters: Brenda Stankoski and Bonnie Scholl.

Memorials may be made to the family in his name.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine, is entrusted with service arrangements.