Ronald Aye

September 29, 1949 - April 11, 2023

Ronald Aye was born on Sept. 29, 1949, to Roscoe and Myrtle (Hinkle) Aye in Grand Island, Nebraska. He passed away on April 11, 2023, at his daughter's home in Valentine, Nebraska.

Ron attended school in Grand Island until first grade then the family moved to Silver Creek, Nebraska. He graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1967. He married Janice Overturf on June 1, 1969. Two daughters were born to this union, Brenda and Bonnie.

Ron worked in Columbus, Nebraska, at Camaco from 1968 until his retirement in 2011. He was a former volunteer fireman in Silver Creek. An avid Green Bay Packers fan, he proudly wore his jersey every Sunday. Ron enjoyed trips to Michigan to spend time with his Aunt Eleanor and Uncle Marvin, hunting and fishing and making things from wood. He sold many of his woodworks at various craft shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice; daughters: Brenda Stankoski of Valentine, Nebraska; and Bonnie (Casey) Scholl of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren: Dustin Stankoski (Lauren Cooper), Avery Stankoski, Jessica Stankoski (Dylan Lurz), Caden Stankoski, Abbie Scholl, Nolan Scholl and Christian Nutz; great- grandson, Wesley Stankoski; and several cousins.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Myrtle; grandparents: Herman and Esther Aye, Dan and Mabel Hinkle.

Private family services are planned for a later date. Memorials can be sent to the family. Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine is entrusted with service arrangements.