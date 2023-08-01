Ronald (Ron) L. Blaser

May 6, 1931 - July 28, 2023

Ronald (Ron) L. Blaser, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023, at Bryan East Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Saturday, Aug. 5, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at St. Luke's United Church of Christ. There will be a family prayer service on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 1:45 p.m. at the church followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m., with Rev. Adam Lassen officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Luke's website: saintlukescolumbus.org. Interment with military honors will be in Gruetli Cemetery, rural Monroe, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gruetli Cemetery Fund or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) of Columbus.

Ronald (Ron) L. Blaser was born on May 6, 1931, to Hector and Minnie (Lemp) Blaser in rural Platte County. He was just slightly older than his twin brother Donald and the pair were lovingly referred to as “Minnie's Twinnies.” He was a lifelong member of the St. Luke's/Gruetli United Church of Christ and served as a member of the Gruetli Cemetery Committee. Ron attended District 37 School through eighth grade. From there he attended Monroe High School where his favorite sports were track, basketball, and softball and his favorite subjects were spelling, geography, and English (he hated Nebraska Civics though). Ron graduated high school in the spring of 1949.

On Jan. 1, 1951, Ron enlisted into the United States Naval Reserve at the Navy Air Base in Lincoln, Nebraska. Along with training one weekend a month in Nebraska, he also did formal training two weeks a year in the Gulf of Mexico aboard an aircraft carrier cruiser. Ron was honorably discharged from the United States Naval Reserve on Jan. 12, 1955, at the rank of Airman First Class (Airman 1-C). He loved his country and was very proud to have served. Ron was also a 60 plus year member of American Legion Swanson Post 322 of Monroe.

Ron was united in marriage to Helen O. Wisehart on May 19, 1951, in Pacific Junction, Iowa. The couple then began their life together on a farm in rural Platte County. In the early 1960's, they moved to the “Blaser Place” farmstead where Ron grew up. The pair had been married for 68 years and were blessed with nine children. Together, they enjoyed being on a bowling team in Genoa, attending and hosting a neighborhood Card Club, and dancing together at weddings and other special occasions.

Ron lived and worked on the “Blaser Place” farmstead until he retired. He raised cattle and grew corn (among many other things). He was an accomplished horseman and broke many horses in his early years. Along with farming, Ron worked in construction, manufacturing, grain car inspection, and road grading and served as the Platte County Supervisor of District 5 for 20 years.

In his free time, Ron was an avid hunter and fisherman. As an absolute lover of the outdoors, he enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. He enjoyed attending family gatherings, was always up for a road trip, and seemed to always know someone wherever he went. Ron had recently moved into an apartment in Columbus where his “gift of gab” was put to great use at group socials and in meeting many new friends.

Ron is survived by: son, Jim (Linda) Blaser of Columbus, Nebraska; grandson, Patrick (Katie); son, Steve (Karen) Blaser of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren: Nicholas (Nicole), Angela (Shad), Nathan (April), and Sabrina (Chad); son, Jeff (Deb) Blaser of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren: Jesse (Cameon), Jared (Brittany), and Joel (Lexi); daughter, Jeanne Bonk of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren: Cassie (Jay), Kelly, Cody (Michelle), and Kortney (Nick); daughter, Sandy Bargmann of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren: Eric (Katie), Jonah (Starla), Kristin (Vic), and Carrie (Adam); grandson (from son Anthony “Tony” C. Blaser): Anthony “Tony” A. Blaser; daughter, Barb (Todd) McQueen of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren: Riley (Zack) and Forrest (Ashley, girlfriend); daughter: Lori Eigenberg of Indiana; grandson, Tyler; son, Jon (Gina) Blaser of Columbus, Nebraska; grandchildren: Jessica (Jake, boyfriend), Connor, and Colton; 36 great-grandchildren; brother (twin), Donald Blaser of Honolulu, Hawaii; brother-in-law: Chuck (Julie) Wisehart of Seward, Nebraska; brother-in-law: Larry (Louise) Wisehart of Humphrey, Nebraska; sister-in-law: Jane (Larry) Zach of Columbus, Nebraska; sister-in-law, Linda (Erv) Lindeman of Ainsworth, Nebraska; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Ron was preceded in death by: parents, Hector and Minnie (Lemp) Blaser; brothers: Fred (Donna) Blaser and Harold (Carol) Blaser; sister, Shirley (Erdie) Erdman; wife, Helen O. Blaser; parents-in-law: Romey and Lena (Labenz) Wisehart; brothers-in-law: Jerome “Buddy” Wisehart and Bill (Sue) Wisehart; sisters-in-law: Florene (Wendel) Kass, Dee (Hike) Hendrickson, and Geri (Withold) Fergin; son, Anthony “Tony” C. Blaser; son-in-law: Dale Bargmann; and granddaughter: Melissa (Eigenberg) Vogt.

