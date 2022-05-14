Ronald Dixon

December 6, 1956 - May 11, 2022

Ronald E. Dixon was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Forrest and Iva Joyce “Joy” (Coltharp) Dixon. Ron worked in produce departments during high school and worked his way up to management. In the early ‘80s he was recruited to come to Omaha, Nebraska, by Albertson's. Ron worked at various stores in Omaha before moving to his cabin at Duncan Lakes. On Aug. 16, 2005, he married Mary Kay (Schmid) Hegi. Ron was an assistant manager at Walmart until retiring in 2019. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, landscaping, cutting wood and spending time with his dogs, especially Duke. Ron also loved playing horseshoes and headed up many horseshoe tournaments at Duncan Lakes.