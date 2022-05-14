Ronald Dixon
December 6, 1956 - May 11, 2022
Ronald Dixon, 65, died Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at UNMC in Omaha, Nebraska.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan, Nebraska. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Stanislaus Church. Burial is in the St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Ronald E. Dixon was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Forrest and Iva Joyce “Joy” (Coltharp) Dixon. Ron worked in produce departments during high school and worked his way up to management. In the early ‘80s he was recruited to come to Omaha, Nebraska, by Albertson's. Ron worked at various stores in Omaha before moving to his cabin at Duncan Lakes. On Aug. 16, 2005, he married Mary Kay (Schmid) Hegi. Ron was an assistant manager at Walmart until retiring in 2019. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, landscaping, cutting wood and spending time with his dogs, especially Duke. Ron also loved playing horseshoes and headed up many horseshoe tournaments at Duncan Lakes.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Dixon of Columbus; son, Jeremy (Tracy) Dixon of Omaha; daughter, Lindsey Earley of Omaha; step-daughter, Heather (Steve Adams) Hegi of Minneapolis, Minnesota; grandchildren, Layla and Maddax Earley of Omaha; brother, Tom (Anne) Dixon of Louisiana; brother, Ed (Sherie) Dixon of Arkansas; and brother, Dan (Karen) Dixon of Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Joy Dixon; step-daughter, Alaina Hegi.
