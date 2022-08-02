Ronald Emmons

Ronald Lee Emmons

July 8, 1944 - July 30, 2022

Ronald Lee Emmons, 78, of the Good Samaritan Home in Osceola, Nebraska, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at the Osceola Cemetery with the Rev. Mark Hartley officiating. Interment will be held at the Osceola Cemetery.

Ron was born on July 8, 1944, in Osceola to Corabelle and Floyd Emmons. Ron was baptized in the Osceola Methodist Church and joined the church on March 30, 1958, with his confirmation class. Later he joined another church. He went through the fifth grade at District 8 and continued on to graduate from Osceola High School. He married Lila Mae Castephens on July 30, 1977, in the Osceola Methodist Church. To this union Angela Emmons was born on Feb. 4, 1979. Ronald was a farmer and worked for Larry Mentick for 19 years until October of 2013. Ron enjoyed drawing, farming and astronomy.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Angela Emmons; very special cousin; Holly and Larry McGaugh; three step-sisters, Amy Heavican, Nancy Jedlicka and Linda Rhodes; three nephews; special caretaker, like his sister, Margie Waller; and many other relatives and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Emmons in 1973; mother, Corabelle Emmons Jedlicka in 2017; brother, Dennis in 1968; paternal grandparents, Roy and Jessie Emmons; maternal grandparents, Chancey and Edith Cremeen; and step-father, Don Jedlicka in 2018.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later time. Condolences may be sent to the family at soltwagnerfuneral.com.