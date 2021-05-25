Ronald Faltys

August 24, 1951 – May 21, 2021

Ronald Faltys, 69, of Schuyler, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home in Schuyler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Gerald Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. A rosary will take place at 7 p.m. at the Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Lunch in the church hall immediately following mass. Committal at Heun Cemetery following lunch.

Ronald was born Aug. 24, 1951, in North Platte, Nebraska, to George Arthur and Dolores (Woerth) Braun. Following the death of George, Dolores married Emil Faltys and they made their home in the Heun community. Ronald graduated from Howells High School in 1969 and went on to earn a degree in Bachelor of Science of Civil Engineering, and later he was licensed professional engineer.