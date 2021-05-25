Ronald Faltys
August 24, 1951 – May 21, 2021
Ronald Faltys, 69, of Schuyler, died Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home in Schuyler.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Divine Mercy Parish, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, with the Rev. Gerald Gonderinger as celebrant. Visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in Schuyler. A rosary will take place at 7 p.m. at the Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at the chapel. Lunch in the church hall immediately following mass. Committal at Heun Cemetery following lunch.
Ronald was born Aug. 24, 1951, in North Platte, Nebraska, to George Arthur and Dolores (Woerth) Braun. Following the death of George, Dolores married Emil Faltys and they made their home in the Heun community. Ronald graduated from Howells High School in 1969 and went on to earn a degree in Bachelor of Science of Civil Engineering, and later he was licensed professional engineer.
On May 26, 1973, he married Joyce Juranek at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Abie. They lived in Hastings for a short time before moving to Schuyler. He worked for Columbus Hydraulics for more than 45 years and enjoyed farming with the Juraneks. Ronald was a past member of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Eagles, and supported his sons through volunteering with the Boy Scouts. He loved attending Nebraska football games, bowling, dancing, hunting, fishing and camping. His pride and joy was supporting all his children's activities and endeavors.
Ronald is survived by his six children, Mike (Kelli) Faltys of Columbus; Sherrie (Tim) Clark of Chesterfield, Missouri; Mathieu (Samantha) Faltys of Long Beach, California; Nicholas Faltys of Honolulu, Hawaii; Marcus (Megan) Faltys of Schuyler; and Neal (Lori) Faltys of Gretna. He is also survived by his siblings, Jeanne (Fred) Striefler of West Simsbury, Connecticut; David (Debbie) Faltys of Kearney, Missouri; John Faltys of Columbus; Carol (Richard) Wolta of Schuyler; Lorene (Skip) Oehlrich of Richland; and Rita (Ronnie) Mundil of Schuyler; and 16 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dolores; and fathers George Braun and Emil Faltys.
Memorials to the family for future designation.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler in charge of arrangements.