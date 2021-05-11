Ronald Fittje

Ronald R. Fittje
May 24, 1943 – May 6, 2021
Ronald R. Fittje passed into the arms of his Lord & Savior on May 6, 2021, at Park View Home in Dodge, Nebraska.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. Military Honors will follow the service. A private family interment will be at Zion Lutheran (Grand Prairie) Cemetery in Platte Center, Nebraska.
Ron was born on May 24, 1943, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Irene (Gehring) Fittje. At a young age, he moved with his family to Omaha. He graduated from Omaha North High School and Midland Lutheran College. Ron served in the U.S. Army from May 1962 to June 1965. He devoted 31 years to teaching and coaching at North Bend and Clarkson schools.
Ron married Patsy Vanderkolk on March 1, 1969, in Octavia, Nebraska. To this union were born three children, Ryan, Russ and Robyn.
Ron was an avid fast pitch softball pitcher for 42 years. He was inducted into the Nebraska State Fast Pitch Hall of Fame in December 2019 in Hastings, Nebraska. He was also an avid sports fan. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids' athletic events and other activities.
Ron was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church of North Bend, former Sunday school teacher and usher.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy; sons, Ryan (Johanna) of Fremont and Russ (Sonya) of Papillion; daughter, Robyn (Josh) Klingman of Grand Island; brother-in-law, Rich Majerus of Elkhorn; sisters-in-law, Sheryl (Mike) Block of Hallam; Beverly Vanderkolk of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren, James, Drew, RJ, and Kyla; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother; sister, Linda Pugh Majerus; and brother-in-law, Jim Vanderkolk.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter Lutheran Church or North Bend Community Foundation.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.