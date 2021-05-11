Ronald Fittje

Ronald R. Fittje

May 24, 1943 – May 6, 2021

Ronald R. Fittje passed into the arms of his Lord & Savior on May 6, 2021, at Park View Home in Dodge, Nebraska.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel in North Bend. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. Military Honors will follow the service. A private family interment will be at Zion Lutheran (Grand Prairie) Cemetery in Platte Center, Nebraska.

Ron was born on May 24, 1943, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Rudolph and Irene (Gehring) Fittje. At a young age, he moved with his family to Omaha. He graduated from Omaha North High School and Midland Lutheran College. Ron served in the U.S. Army from May 1962 to June 1965. He devoted 31 years to teaching and coaching at North Bend and Clarkson schools.

Ron married Patsy Vanderkolk on March 1, 1969, in Octavia, Nebraska. To this union were born three children, Ryan, Russ and Robyn.