Ronald Gustafson

Ronald L. Gustafson
June 14, 1950 - April 7, 2021
Ronald L. Gustafson, 70, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Newman Grove, Nebraska. Inurnment will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will also be at a later date at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.
Ronald Llewellyn Gustafson, son of Llewellyn and Phyllis Faye (Denome) Gustafson, was born on June 14, 1950, at Omaha, Nebraska. Ronald lived with his parents on a farm near Newman Grove, Nebraska, before moving with them to Michigan. Ronald graduated from Utica High School in 1971. While in school, Ronald worked at Chathams Grocery Store and continued working there after graduation until he moved back to Nebraska with his parents.
Ronald attended church and Sunday School in Pontiac, Michigan. Later, when the family joined Abiding Presence Lutheran Church in Rochester, Michigan, Ronald was confirmed and attended there. Ronald enjoyed sports of all kinds. For years a good friend, Barney, and he would go to Ann Arbor to watch Michigan play football. He and Barney also enjoyed golfing together. Ronald enjoyed boating and would often take his boat out on Great Lake Erie. Bowling and traveling to various places with his parents were also pastimes that Ronald took part in.
After moving back to Nebraska, Ronald owned and operated his own business of lawn service, cutting trees, moving snow and the like. For many years, Ronald was the sexton and caretaker of Salem Lutheran Cemetery and took great pride in doing so. Ronald was also a longtime member of Salem Lutheran Church.
Ronald is survived by his aunt, Dorothy Olson of Newman Grove, Nebraska, as well as many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and many aunts and uncles.
Memorials are suggested to the Newman Grove Community Foundation, c/o Newman Grove Bank, P.O. Box 479, Newman Grove, NE 68758.
