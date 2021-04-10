Ronald Gustafson

Ronald L. Gustafson

June 14, 1950 - April 7, 2021

Ronald L. Gustafson, 70, of Newman Grove, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton, Nebraska.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at Salem Lutheran Church, rural Newman Grove, Nebraska. Inurnment will be at Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will also be at a later date at Levander Funeral Home in Newman Grove.

Ronald Llewellyn Gustafson, son of Llewellyn and Phyllis Faye (Denome) Gustafson, was born on June 14, 1950, at Omaha, Nebraska. Ronald lived with his parents on a farm near Newman Grove, Nebraska, before moving with them to Michigan. Ronald graduated from Utica High School in 1971. While in school, Ronald worked at Chathams Grocery Store and continued working there after graduation until he moved back to Nebraska with his parents.