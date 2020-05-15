Ronald J. Locher
June 3, 1926-April 29, 2020
Ronald J. Locher passed away on April 29, 2020.
He was born in Schenectady, New York on June 3, 1926 to Leo and Betty (Chmelik) Locher. With his parents, he moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and later to Columbus, Nebraska, where he graduated from St. Bonaventure High School. After WWII service in the U.S. Navy, he obtained a BS degree in electrical engineering.
In 1952, he married Jacqueline Leenerts of Humphrey, Nebraska. They moved to Phoenix, Arizona, in 1962. He was an engineering consultant with a national consulting firm. He is survived by his six children; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great -grandchildren.
For online condolences, please visit hansenmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.