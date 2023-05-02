Ronald J. Koziol

January 30, 1956 - April 20, 2023

Ronald J. Koziol, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023, at White River Med Center in Batesville, Arkansas.

The funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 17630 N. Third St. in Davey, Nebraska. Military burial at Fridhem Cemetery in Swedeburg, Nebraska. Visitation 5-7 p.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th St. in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Ron and his twin sister, Rita, were born Jan. 30, 1956, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Stanley E. and Florence (Kiolbasa) Koziol. Ronald spend his early years on farms near Humphrey, Nebraska. The family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, in 1963. He is a 1974 graduate of Columbus High School. Ron joined the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a SeaBee heavy equipment operator (Class A), serving from Oct. 2, 1974 through June 9, 1976.

He is survived by his sisters, Elaine (Douglas) Swanson and Rita (Dave) Engquist; nieces, Anna (Anthony) LaGreca, Kaya (Jesse) Bell, Amy (Kelly) Emanuel and Kelly Ann Engquist; along with many great nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Florence Koziol.

Memorials to Fridhem Cemetery Care of Doug and Elaine Swanson. Condolences online at metcalffuneralservices.com