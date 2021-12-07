Ronald Kucera

Ronald Gene Kucera

February 9, 1951 - December 2, 2021

Ronald Gene Kucera, 70, of Columbus, Nebraska, (formerly of Clarkson, Nebraska) died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at his home in Columbus.

Private family services and interment are being planned.

Ron was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Joseph and Agnes (Kasal) Kucera, minutes after his twin brother Donald. He grew up in Clarkson and graduated from Clarkson High School. On Oct. 7, 1970, Ron entered the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged on April 11, 1972. Ron was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Expert Badge with Rifle Bar and Parachutist Badge and the Vietnam Service Medal with 1 Campaign Star.

After his military service, Ron attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and graduated with a business degree. Ron worked at the Nebraska State Penitentiary as a drug counselor before starting his own business, Pest Control Systems, Inc. He was united in marriage to Gaye Mason. Ron retired and moved back to the family farm near Clarkson in 2009, and in 2015 moved to Columbus. Ron enjoyed target shooting and working on small engines.

Ron is survived by his brother, David (Mary) Kucera of Clarkson; twin brother, Donald (Paula) Kucera of Lincoln; brother, Roger Kucera of Lincoln; special friend, Diane Mimick of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Agnes Kucera; nephew, Melvin Jackson; and niece, Laura Kucera.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com