Ronald Lee
February 3, 1937 - August 10, 2023
Ronald Lee, age 86, of Duncan died Aug. 10, 2023.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Military Honors to follow by The American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Monday at McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in Jackson Cemetery in Duncan.
Survivors include: wife, Nancy; daughters: Joanie Olsan of Duncan; Julie (Brian) Oppliger of Rural Columbus; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.