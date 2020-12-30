Ronald Liebig

Ronald "Ron" Liebig

March 1, 1936 - December 27, 2020

Ronald "Ron" Liebig, 84, of Columbus, took his last train ride on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Omaha.

Visitation without the family present is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Private family interment is in St. Patrick/St. Joseph Cemetery in Platte Center with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. A celebration of Ron's life will take place at a later date, TBD. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced by all in attendance.

Ron was born in Columbus on March 1, 1936, to John J. and Frances (Schaecher) Liebig. He graduated from Platte Center High School in 1954. He farmed with his dad until he went into the U.S. Army in 1956. He trained with the Army Medical Corps and served as a Medical Specialist until his discharge in 1958. Upon his return to Columbus, he worked at the Railway Express Agency until 1968. He then continued his railway career with the Union Pacific Railroad until he retired in 1999.