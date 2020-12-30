Ronald Liebig

Ronald "Ron" Liebig
March 1, 1936 - December 27, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Liebig, 84, of Columbus, took his last train ride on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020 in Omaha.
Visitation without the family present is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Private family interment is in St. Patrick/St. Joseph Cemetery in Platte Center with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. A celebration of Ron's life will take place at a later date, TBD. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced by all in attendance.
Ron was born in Columbus on March 1, 1936, to John J. and Frances (Schaecher) Liebig. He graduated from Platte Center High School in 1954. He farmed with his dad until he went into the U.S. Army in 1956. He trained with the Army Medical Corps and served as a Medical Specialist until his discharge in 1958. Upon his return to Columbus, he worked at the Railway Express Agency until 1968. He then continued his railway career with the Union Pacific Railroad until he retired in 1999.
Ron loved to gamble - and gamble he did when he married his wife, Jeri, at Saint Agatha Church in Coates, Minnesota, on May 12, 1962. They had five children together: Sheryl, John, Gina, Judi and Kara. The family grew to 19 with five children, 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The times he was able to be part of the mêlée of family was a magic potion to his wellness of both body and soul.
He was a charter member of Saint Isidore Church, a lifetime member of the VFW, American Legion and Holy Name Society at Saint Isidore. Ron never met a stranger. He enjoyed the horse races, casinos, playing cards with friends, gardening and watching sunsets over the Pacific Ocean — or the body of water where he was at the time.
Ron is survived by his wife, Jeri Liebig; children, Sheryl (Michael Abegglen) of Omaha, John (Pam) Liebig of San Diego, California, Gina (Brett Miles) Liebig of Aptos, California, Judi (Jerry Szatko) of Omaha and Kara (Mike Furlong) Liebig of San Jose, California; grandchildren, Jordan (Elizabeth) Abegglen, Hailee (fiancée Alex Turner) Abegglen, Juliet Szatko, Lily Miles, Jacqueline Szatko, Grace Furlong, Henry Miles, Eleanor Furlong, Joseph Szatko, JT Liebig, Sammie Liebig, Jacob Szatko, William Furlong and Zoe Liebig; great-grandchildren, Rue – Ada and Mae Abegglen; sisters-in-law, Mary Liebig, Judith Schaffer OSB and Nancy Schaffer; and brother-in-law, Paul (Doris) Schafer.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Frances Liebig; brother, Richard E Liebig; sister, Norma (Ray Beckman); in-laws, Al and Fran Schaffer; and brother-in-law, Tom Schaffer.
Memorials are suggested to Saint Isidore Church or to the Sienna Francis Homeless Shelter, Omaha.
