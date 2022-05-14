Ronald Rice

Ronald "Ron" D. Rice

March 18, 1938 - May 5, 2022

MSGT Ronald "Ron" D. Rice, 84, died peacefully May 5, 2022, after a bout with heart and breathing issues.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on May 17, 2022, at the Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home, 587 Main Street, Groveport, Ohio. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. on May 18, 2022, at Fernwood Cemetery, 460 Rowe Road, Lockbourne, Ohio.

Ron was born March 18, 1938, in Columbus, Nebraska. A 23-year career U.S. Air Force veteran, he flew on multiple aircraft as an airborne radio operator for 17 years. His worldwide flying took him to six continents, landing in 53 countries. He had many isolated tours from months to year-long stints in Saudi Arabia (1967-1968) and Southeast Asia (Vietnam War 1970-1971). He flew his final years on the first EC-135 communications aircraft. Retraining as a military air traffic controller after Vietnam, he was stationed at Lockbourne (Rickenbacker) AFB in Columbus, Ohio. He had a stellar military career and multiple medals including the prestigious Meritorious Service Medal. Ron loved to read, had many hobbies (cars, fishing, golf and woodworking) and enjoyed traveling the U.S. in his RV.

He was a father to daughter, Barb (Linda); sons, Greg (Elinor), Mike (Tracie) and Matt (Kim); grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of two. He is also survived by brothers, Don and Philip, and many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, E. Jane Holys; parents, Bob and Lucille (Louis) Rice, lifelong residents of Columbus, Nebraska; and sister, Karen Gigstad.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a small, extra donation in Ron's name to your church or favorite charity. Remember to hug your children and tell them you love them.