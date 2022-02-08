Ronald "Ron" Johnson

Ronald “Ron” Gene Johnson

February 17, 1939 - February 5, 2022

Ronald “Ron” Gene Johnson passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2022.

One of the few advantages of dying from pulmonary fibrosis is that you have time to write your own obituary. (And now that I write this, I can't really think of any other advantages…)

I was born in an old farmhouse on Wallace Creek, north of Scotia, Nebraska on Feb. 17, 1939. My dad took a wagon and team of horses to the main road to pick up the doctor and returned him just in time to deliver all 10 lb, 10 oz of me. Because of my birth weight, my mom would later jokingly tell me that the reason I was so funny looking was because the doctor had to misshape my head to get me out, which she always followed with “just kidding, you are such a nice-looking boy.” I grew up in the Wallace Creek area and while still in grade school began helping my family on our farm by plowing, discing and milking the cows. On my “work” breaks, I loved to sit and watch the Baltimore orioles construct their nests. Bird watching became a life-long hobby and is one of the many things that has brought me joy, along with my kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, friends, high school football, town team baseball, coaching baseball, hunting, fishing and flying my airplane through the clouds.

After high school, I graduated from the Commercial Extension School of Commerce in Omaha. During my professional life I was a truck driver, warehouse manager and plant manager. During the course of 35 years, I worked for three different feed companies: Walnut Grove, W.R. Grace and Cargill in Scotia, Nebraska; Norfolk, Nebraska; Kearney, Nebraska; Atlantic, Iowa and Columbus, Nebraska. The career achievement that I was most honored to receive was The President's Club Award.

I married Laura June Fillinger in 1959. She is the mother of my four children: Jeff, Loni, Rick and Patrice. I married Sharon Steffens in 1993 and was fortunate enough to enlarge my family to include her children: Shelly and Brian.

I have been a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. If you are reading this, my spirit has left my body and is now flying with the eagles (the bald ones, not the Philadelphia ones…). I look forward to being joined by all of you in paradise.

I was preceded in death by my wife, Sharon; my sons, Rick and Brian; my parents, Harold and Elsie; my brother, Richard; my sister, Judy; and granddaughter, Leah.

I am survived by my children, Jeff (Denise), Loni (Doug), Patrice (Greg) and Shelly (Tom); my grandchildren, Drew (Amy), Manda (Brad), Jason, Andy, Cami, Marcus, Rachel, Evan (Nayeli), Katie (Matt) and Sarah (Alexa); my great-grandchildren, Silas, Evie, Grace, Eric, Rachel, Dahlia, Catalaya, Kendrick, Mabel and Morgan; my brother, Jerry (Arlene); and nieces, nephews, and numerous friends.

Graveside service in Atlantic, Iowa. Date to be announced.

Memorial contributions suggested to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.