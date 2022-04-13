Ronald 'Ron' Swanson

July 11, 1953 - April 11, 2022

Ronald "Ron" Swanson, 68, of Columbus died Monday in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the McKown Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Columbus Cemetery with military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.

Ronald Dean Swanson was born July 11, 1953, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Harold and Eva (Gottschall) Swanson. He grew up in Columbus where he received his education at Columbus High. He served in the United States Army from 1970-1973. He married Dorothy “June” Marker on Sept. 21, 1973, in Columbus. Ron worked for Gerhold Concrete for 10 years.

Ron is survived by his brother, Don (Dolores) Swanson of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Lynita Swanson of California; two nieces; and two nephews.

He was preceded by his wife, Dorothy “June” Swanson; brother, Robert Swanson; parents, Harold and Eva Swanson.