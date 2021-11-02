Ronald 'Ronnie' Schmidt

Ronald 'Ronnie' L. Schmidt

March 14, 1939 – October 30, 2021

Ronald "Ronnie" L. Schmidt, 82, of Platte Center, Nebraska, died Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Columbus Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Visitation is from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at St. Joseph Church with a vigil service to follow at 7 pm. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday, Nov. 4, at the church. Interment is in St. Patrick/Joseph Cemetery.

Ronald L. Schmidt was born on a farm northwest of Platte Center on March 14, 1939, to Albert and Louella (Beller) Schmidt. He grew up on farms in the Platte Center and Monroe areas. He was baptized into the Catholic faith at St. Anthony's in rural Platte Center, received his First Communion at St. Michael's in Tarnov and was confirmed at St. Bonaventure in Columbus.

Ron attended rural Platte County elementary schools, Platte Center High School for three years and graduated from Monroe High School in 1957. On April 23, 1960, Ron married Sharon Goering at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Platte Center, where he was a member since 1951. To their union three daughters were born: Shelly, Andrea and Becky.

He worked various jobs until 1965 when he went to work at D&L and learned the tool and die trade. In 1974 he went to work at Industrial Engineering as a machinist. He was promoted to shop foreman and then production manager. He retired in July 2002 after 27 years of employment at IEC.

Ron served on the District #84 School Board as secretary for nine years. He was an usher, EMHC and on the Endowment Committee at St. Joseph's Church. He was an avid league bowler starting in Platte Center in 1961. In 1995 he started bowling at Westbrook Lanes in Columbus and in 2021 was named “Senior Bowler of the Year” by the Columbus USBC Association. He was a Lakeview High School and Husker football fan.

Ron spent many hours manicuring his lawn and big garden. He planted many gourds and pumpkins, which he enjoyed giving to his family and friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who fondly called him “Paco,” always making sure to have his special homemade ice cream for them.

Ron could fix almost anything and liked to “tinker” in his garage while listening to his “old time” country music, especially George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Each spring, for the past 41 years, Ron and Sharon hosted the annual family Schmidt Sausage Making Day gathering. Ron will be most remembered for his cowboy hat, cowboy boots, quick wit and friendly smile.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Schmidt; daughter, Shelly (Tom) Lindhorst of Ashland; daughter, Andrea (Jim) Mahlberg of Underwood, Iowa; daughter, Becky (Dick) Brdicko of Urbandale, Iowa; grandchildren, Brooke (Tyler) Knott and Braxton Lindhorst (fiancée Martha Mitiku); Nathan (Leah) Mahlberg, Megan Mahlberg (partner Owen Wade), and Noah Mahlberg; Jared Brdicko (friend Logan Lucas), Josh (Brittany) Brdicko, and Natalie Brdicko; great-grandchildren, Quaid Knott; Liam, Rylee and Paisley Mahlberg; sister, Judy (Ed) Rosenthal of Lee's Summit, Missouri; brother, Jerry Schmidt of Columbus; sister, Patti (Stan) Renken of Monroe; brother, David (Roxene) Schmidt of Bennett; sister-in-law, Barb Schmidt of Platte Center; sister-in-law, Mary Schmidt of Columbus; sister-in-law, Patti Goering of Aurora, Colorado; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Louella Schmidt; father and mother-in-law, Milton and Velma (Kallweit) Goering; grandson, Brennan Lindhorst; brothers, Bob Schmidt and Roy Schmidt; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Schmidt; and brother-in-law, David Goering.