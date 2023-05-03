Ronald Stempek

February 24, 1943 - May 1, 2023

Ronald Stempek, of Duncan, died Monday, May 1, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Visitation will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church on Thursday, May 4 from 4-7 p.m. with a vigil service beginning at 7. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 10:30. Interment will be in the St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery. Military honors by The Silver Creek American Legion Post #263.

Ronald “Ron” Eugene Stempek was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Columbus to Adam and Victoria (Zelazny) Stempek. He grew in Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School. Ron attended Milford Technical College before joining the Army National Guard. He was united in marriage to Connie Leimser at St. Mary's-Pilzno on Nov. 20, 1965. Ron worked at Dale Electronics as a machinist and farmed. Ron loved his cattle, horses, trail riding, team penning competitions and playing cards. Ron loved spending time with his family and watching all of his grandchildren in their many activities.

Ron was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, past president of the Holy Name Society, American Legion Post #263 where he served on the honor guard and Loup Township Board.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Stempek of Duncan; son, Troy Stempek of Omaha; son, Trent (Shelley) Stempek of Duncan and Trey, Teegan and Tabbi; son, Travis (Staci) Stempek of Duncan and Carson, Jordyn, Alexa and Avery; son, Tyler Stempek of Columbus; and sister, Karen Terry of Columbus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Victoria Stempek; and sister, Edna (Art) Sutko

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.