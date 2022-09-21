Ronald Von Seggern

February 23, 1940 - September 17, 2022

Ronald John Von Seggern, 82, of Kearney, formerly of Columbus, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney with the Rev. John Rasmussen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. The service will be livestreamed at holycrosskearney.org. Inurnment will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, at the Scribner Municipal Cemetery in Scribner, Nebraska.

Ron was born on Feb. 23, 1940, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Ralph and Elsie (Schafer) Von Seggern. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Hooper, Nebraska. He attended Scribner Public Schools and graduated in May 1957. Shortly before graduating high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve and went to basic training right after graduation. In March 1965 he was honorably discharged. Ron enjoyed playing the trombone in high school and with the Scribner Municipal band.

Ron's first job was driving a truck around the Scribner area. After that he worked at Western Electric in Omaha for six years before starting a 40-year career as an insurance salesman for Lutheran Brotherhood/Thrivent Financial. He then worked as an independent insurance agent for five years after retiring from Thrivent.

Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a private pilot's license. He was proud of the fact that he had donated three gallons of blood to the Red Cross.

He married Janice Backhus from Scribner on July 11, 1965. They lived most of their married life in Columbus, Nebraska, before moving to Kearney to be closer to family.

Besides his wife of 57 years, he is survived by his children: Jodi Von Seggern of Tucson, Arizona; Mark Von Seggern of Tomball, Texas; and Jill (James) Reed of Holdrege; grandchildren: Joshua Von Seggern and Brett Von Seggern of Tomball, Texas; Natalie Reed and Lillie Reed of Holdrege.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Ruth Schultz; and a brother, Robert Von Seggern.

Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the donor's choice.

Please visit hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of the arrangements.