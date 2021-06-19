Rose Ann Schwartzer

September 5, 1933 - June 8, 2021

Rose Ann Schwartzer, 88, went home to the Lord on the night of June 8, 2021, after a long illness.

In accordance with Rose Ann's wishes, there will be no services, and private interment will take place at a later date.

Rose Ann was born in David City, Nebraska, on Sept. 5, 1933, to Joe and Anna (Hein) Vanek. The family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, and that is where she grew up. She attended St. Bonaventure grade school and graduated from the St. Bonaventure High School in 1951.

On April 23, 1952, Rose Ann was united in marriage to John T. Schwartzer at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. From this union they had six children: Christal, John Jr., Joseph, Douglas, Linda and Renee. Rose Ann lived for her children, they were her life. No matter how old her children got, they always came first; Rose Ann was forever selfless when it came to her children's needs.

Rose Ann worked for Becton-Dickinson in Columbus, retiring after 20 years when the family relocated to Livingston, Montana, in 1980. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.