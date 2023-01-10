Rose Kiene

March 2, 1944 - January 7, 2023

Rose Kiene, 78, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Cottonwood House in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Interment will be in Columbus Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Rose Mary Kiene was born March 2, 1944, in Dawson, Nebraska, to Glen and Arlene (Wilkenson) Workman. She graduated from Elmwood High School and on Feb. 20, 1969, was united in marriage to Melvin Kiene in Lincoln, Nebraska. The family moved to Columbus in the early 1980s where Rose began a career working at Camaco.

Rose was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart. Rose enjoyed spending time with her large family at gatherings playing cards, going to the casino and anything that involved her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

Rose is survived by her husband, Melvin Kiene of Columbus; daughter, Christine (Chad) Gaedeke of Columbus; son, Bryan (Megan) Kiene of Columbus; granddaughter, Carly Gaedeke; and grandsons, Evan and Graham Kiene and Cade Gaedeke.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Arlene Workman; brothers, Don, LeRoy, Galen, Jerry, Calvin, Gary and Lary Workman; and sisters, Hazel Ernst, Connie Yawn, Patricia Meyer, Waunita Gropp and Janice Hughes.

Memorials are suggested to the church.

