Rose “Pork” Snyder

February 23, 1963 - February 26, 2022

Rose “Pork” Snyder, 59, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Genoa Community Hospital.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 4, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with the Rev. Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday with a vigil service at 7 p.m., at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, all at the church. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery.

Roseanne M. Snyder was born on Feb. 23, 1963, in Fullerton, Nebraska, to Al and Margie (Steenson) Dubas. She attended school in Genoa and graduated from Genoa High School in 1981. On Oct. 15, 1983, Rose was united in marriage to Robert “Scott” Snyder at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Genoa. Through the years, Rose worked at the local grocery store and did in home day care. She enjoyed fishing, playing cards, watching Chicago Cubs baseball and Husker football, and spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Easton, her pride and joy.

Rose is survived by husband, Scott Snyder of Genoa; daughter, Tanya (Greg) Connelly of Genoa; grandson, Easton Connelly; mother, Margie Dubas of Columbus; sister, Patty Rodriguez of Genoa; brother, Kenny (Robin) Dubas of Dallas, Texas; sister, Sandy (Bob) Urkoski of Genoa; sister, Sharon (Nick) Swantek of Genoa; brother, Tim (Sondra) Dubas of Lincoln; sister, Connie (Dan) Mickey of Columbus; sister-in-law, Deb (John) Pearson of Kearney; sister-in-law, Bobbi (Marc) Mahoney of Genoa; sister-in-law, Jill (Mike) Cross of Kearney; and many nieces and nephews.

Rose was preceded in death by father, Alphonse Dubas; son, Robert Rocky Snyder; nephew, Brett Swantek; and parents-in-law, Rock and Emily Snyder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to those of the family's choice.

