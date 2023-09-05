August 18, 1928—September 2, 2023

Rose Marie Skocz, 95, of Omaha, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Madonna Rehabilitation Specialty Hospital in Omaha.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Fullerton with Father William L’Heureux officiating. Burial will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Fullerton. A rosary will be at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the church with visitation to follow until service time. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is serving the family.

Rose was born Aug. 18, 1928, to Louis and Elizabeth (Malek) Nowak on a farm southeast of Fullerton, Nebraska. She attended District #23 in rural Nance County and graduated from Fullerton High School at the age of 16 in 1945. She especially enjoyed attending alumni banquets and meeting with her classmates, who remained lifelong friends. She also taught in rural Nance County schools for a few years.

On June 3, 1947, she was united in marriage to Steve Szatko. They lived in Fullerton and, in 1957, moved to Ralston to raise their family. On Oct. 24, 1971, Rose married Joe Skocz and they made their home in Omaha. She was employed at Pamida for 26 years, retiring in 1994. After, she remained friends with her coworkers and kept in touch with monthly group lunches. Rose enjoyed traveling. She often went on bus tours with her aunts and sisters. She enjoyed reading, word puzzles, dancing, and she especially loved gathering with her immediate and extended family. She always wanted pictures of everyone and had hundreds of photos from her travels and family events.

Left to love the memory of Rose are her daughters and spouses: Teresa (Don) Theobald of Red Cloud, and Barbara (Tim) Ellis of Omaha; her grandchildren: Jaime (Ronnie) Tex, Amy Person, Jacob Szatko, Matthew (Marissa) Person, Jessica York, Evan (Hannah) Person, Michelle Ellis and fiancé, Chris Bubacz, and Genevieve Ellis; great-grandchildren: Baylee, Rylee, Lucas, Wyatt, Gunnar, Jayce, Jayden, Lilliana, and Abigail; daughter-in-law, Carol Szatko of Papillion; step-daughter, Toni Burkett of Florida; sisters, Rita Shotkoski of Fullerton, Frances Hupp of Norfolk, and Joan Etheridge of Illinois; and sister-in-law, Joan Nowak of Osceola.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Skocz; infant son, Joseph Szatko; son, Leonard Szatko; her parents; brother, James Nowak; sister, Patricia Songster and husband, Robert; brothers-in-law, David Shotkoski, John Laska, Andy Hupp, and Charles Etheridge; and stepdaughters, Patricia Moser and JoAnn Murphy.