Anne Burke

February 24, 1932 - September 6, 2023

Anne Burke, age 91, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Genoa, Nebraska.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Genoa. Visitation is Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Military honors by the Genoa American Legion Edward H. Larson Post 144 Honor Guard will be held at the church. Interment will take place at a later date in Valley View Cemetery.

Rosella Anne Dusterhoft Burke was born Feb. 24, 1932, to Eric and Elsie (Volkman) Dusterhoft on the family farm near Dent, Minnesota. She grew up working on the family farm and helping her father milk cows along with her siblings. After graduating from Perham High School, she received her diploma as a registered nurse from the Fairview Hospital School of Nursing in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1953.

After being employed by the Veterans' Hospital in Minneapolis for a time, she started her love of traveling. She bought a car and headed to San Diego, California, where she worked at Children's Hospital. She always talked fondly of this time and loved helping the children.

In 1957 she enlisted in the United States Navy Nurse Corps. She served in Naval hospitals in New York City and Boston, Massachusetts before being deployed to the island of Guam in the Mariana Islands. She met and married Edward Burke III in 1961 on the island, where he was serving as a Naval Communications Officer.

In 1962 Ed and Anne began their civilian life in San Francisco, California. Ed worked as a loan officer for the Bank of California and Anne for Mt. Zion Hospital. Son Timothy was born in 1966. In 1968 they moved back to Genoa, Nebraska, where Ed went to work for the family's bank and they both helped manage Kent & Burke Co.'s farm and ranch properties.

Anne was a longtime member of Christ Episcopal Church in Central City. She was a proud and active member of American Legion Post 144. She taught CPR and worked at the Red Cross Blood bank for many years. She was also a passionate Al-Anon member. Anne knew no strangers and enjoyed taking care of and cooking for all the ranch help over the years.

Anne is survived by her son Tim, of Genoa; grandchildren: Cody (Isabelle) Burke of Genoa, and Morgan (Levi) Zwirn of Otis, Colorado; sisters: Esther Schepper, and Vera (Paul) Ista; brother Ronald Dusterhoft; nieces and nephews: Sibby (Joe) Sears, Sandy (Jerry) Carey, Craig Scheper, Brenda (Bob) Tewart, Linnea Ista, Tim (Jane) Ista, Kim (Mike) DeHart and Jennifer (Nathan) Natchke.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ed; sister Ruth Dusterhoft; and brother Dennis Dusterhoft.

In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials can be made to Genoa Long Term Care, Genoa American Legion Post 144, the Pawnee Senior Center or the Genoa food bank.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com