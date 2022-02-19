Rosella "Sally" Mueller
February 16, 1935 - February 17, 2022
Rosella "Sally" Mueller, 87, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at her home.
No services are planned at this time.
Rosella “Sally” Mueller was born on Feb. 16, 1935 in New Ulm, Minnesota. She grew up there and graduated from New Ulm High School in 1953. Sally moved to Nebraska in 1966. She did clothing alterations for many years and also provided in home health care to many. Sally was involved in Brownie Girl Scouts and 4-H while her children were growing up.
Sally is survived by son, Jeffrey (Tammy) Mueller of Columbus; son, Tim Mueller of Columbus; daughter, Tracy McBride of Bellwood; son, Shane (Kendra) Mueller of Columbus; grandchildren, Erin McBride, Katie Jane Mueller, Michael Jacob Mueller, Shayla Maslonka, Ethan Ryan and Eric Ryan; sister, Virginia Richter of New Ulm, Minnesota; and brother, Jim Liebl of New Ulm, Minnesota.
Sally was preceded in death by parents; and granddaughter, Jessie Rose Maslonka.
