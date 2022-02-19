Rosella "Sally" Mueller

February 16, 1935 - February 17, 2022

Rosella “Sally” Mueller was born on Feb. 16, 1935 in New Ulm, Minnesota. She grew up there and graduated from New Ulm High School in 1953. Sally moved to Nebraska in 1966. She did clothing alterations for many years and also provided in home health care to many. Sally was involved in Brownie Girl Scouts and 4-H while her children were growing up.