 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rosella "Sally" Mueller

  • 0

Rosella "Sally" Mueller

February 16, 1935 – February 17, 2022

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say it's too early to declare victory over COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News