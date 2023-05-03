Rozanne Primus May 3, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rozanne A. PrimusJuly 12, 1951 – April 29, 2023 Tags Rozanne Primus Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Neighbors complain about police response in Texas shooting Indonesia fishermen: Survivors return after 6 days on Desert Isla Indonesia fishermen: Survivors return after 6 days on Desert Isla This country is banning recreational vaping This country is banning recreational vaping Writers' strike begins with New York picketing Writers' strike begins with New York picketing