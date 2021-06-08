Ruby Wesely

Ruby Matthies Wesely

November 30, 1943 – June 3, 2021

Ruby Matthies Wesely, 77, of Schuyler, Nebraska, died Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Clarkson Community Care Center in Clarkson, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, with the Rev. Laura Rasmussen officiating. Interment will be in the Clarkson National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time, both at the church.

Ruby was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Butler County, Nebraska, to Leo and Libbie (Bobek) Kucera. She attended Butler County Grade Schools and graduated from David City High School in 1961. Ruby and her sister moved to Fremont, Nebraska, where they worked in a secretarial pool for Gambles. On May 29, 1965, Ruby was united in marriage to LeRoy Matthies at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple farmed west of Clarkson for 25 years. Ruby worked at the nursing home in Clarkson and also at Nebraska Public Power District in Columbus. LeRoy passed away on April 12, 1991.