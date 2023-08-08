Ruth Marie Novak

June 22, 1935 – August 1, 2023

On Aug. 1, 2023, Ruth Marie Novak passed away at the age of 88 in Sedona, Arizona. A loving wife and mother, she was known as a gifted teacher, woman of faith, generous giver, and master story teller.

Ruth was born June 22, 1935, in Pender, Nebraska. Married to Gene Novak on May 15, 1955, the Novaks moved to Leigh, Nebraska, where they farmed for over 60 years. Ruth taught in K-8 country schools for nearly 20 years. She also worked for Social Services and managed Westbrook Apartments.

Ruth lived a life of service by teaching children in her local church and other churches in the Midwest. She served alongside Gene in the Gideons and MAPS RV building projects. She knitted more than 1,000 baby hats for local hospitals and missions.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Gene; her parents, James and Stella Rihanek; and nine brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her two children: LaJean (Mark) Hadenfeldt of Sedona, Arizona; and Bob (Esther) Novak of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, as well as a sister, Amy Hammack.

On Monday, Aug. 14, a memorial service will be held at Word of Life Church, 3701 23rd Street in Columbus, Nebraska, with visitation at 10 a.m. and life celebration at 11 a.m. Donations in memory of Ruth can be made to Word of Life Church. Condolences can be expressed at buelerfuneralhome.com.