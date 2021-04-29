 Skip to main content
Ruth Maurice
Ruth Maurice

Ruth Alice Maurice

Age 83

Ruth Alice Maurice, 83, of Genoa, Nebraska, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital/LTC in Genoa.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Genoa United Methodist Church, with Pastor Anny Kapundu officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church, with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service may be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Condolences may be sent to www.ramaekersfh.com.

