Ruth Maurice

Ruth Alice Maurice

January 16, 1938 - April 27, 2021

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the Genoa United Methodist Church with Pastor Anny Kapundu officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church with a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Ruth Alice was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Genoa, Nebraska, to Allen and Geraldine (Sattler) Atkins. She attended Genoa High School and graduated in 1956. She then attended and graduated from Nebraska Wesleyan University with a degree in elementary education. Ruth was united in marriage to Don Maurice on June 11, 1962, in Genoa. Ruth taught school in Beatrice, and as Don's career in teaching and coaching moved them, they also lived in Bassett, Burwell and Ainsworth. They eventually retired back to Genoa in 2001. Ruth was an active member of the Genoa Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Methodist Women and the Christian Women's Clubs. She also belonged to the PEO and the Kazoo band.