Ruth Pugh

May 24, 1934 - March 18, 2022

Ruth Fay Pugh was born May 24, 1934, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Raymond and Ruth (Kershaw) Blaser. She graduated from Kramer High School in 1951. Ruth was the Platte County Clerk and worked for State Farm Insurance Company before her marriage to Irvin Pugh on May 2, 1959. After their marriage they moved to Pennsylvania where Ruth worked in an elementary school cafeteria and Boyertown Publishing Company. After her divorce from Irvin, Ruth moved back to Columbus where she worked at Behlen Mfg. Co. in the cafeteria then A&W/Long John Silvers. Ruth was a member of St. Luke's United Church of Christ where she was part of the altar guild for many years.