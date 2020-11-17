Ruth Schumacher

She enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, crocheting, knitting and quilting. The many bed quilts, baby quilts, baby clothing and prayer shawls she made over the years will continue to be treasured by those she gifted them to. She was also very good at cooking and baking. Her family especially loved her cinnamon rolls that she made every Saturday, along with her fudge, molasses cookies and cinnamon pickles. She most enjoyed being with her family and extended families. At one time, she belonged to seven card clubs and was known to be a great card player. She was also part of a bowling team for many years.