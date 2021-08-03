Ryan "Rhino" Willms

Ryan G. “Rhino” Willms

Age 53

Ryan G. “Rhino” Willms, 53, of Omaha, died July 31, 2021.

A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home in Elkhorn. Interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife, Reva; daughters, Brittany (Ryan) Steele and Lindsay (fiancé Bryan Packett); granddaughter, Braelyn; parents, Rich and Jeri Willms; brother, Rick (Debra) Willms; parents-in-law, Rolland and Sonja Fister; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law and their families; and his extended softball family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

Reichmuth Funeral Home