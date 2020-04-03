× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sally MacFarland

December 28, 1927-March 28, 2020

Sally MacFarland, 92, of Columbus, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Lincoln.

A private family memorial service will be held. Memorials may be sent to Gass Haney Funeral Home: 2109 14th St., Columbus, Nebraska 68601

Sally E. MacFarland was born on Dec. 28, 1927, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, to Charles and Elizabeth (Channon) Eaton. She graduated from Quincy High School and attended Quincy College.

On March 19, 1949, Sally was united in marriage to Robert J. MacFarland in Palmyra, Missouri. They lived in Quincy and moved to Columbus in 1967, and resided there until Robert's retirement in 1992. After retiring, they moved to Florida and then to Arkansas before returning to Columbus in 2012.

Sally ran a preschool in her home for about 15 years in Quincy. After moving to Columbus, she established and owned Sixpence Gift Shop in Norfolk, before retiring in the early 1980's.

Sally was a loving mother who always enjoyed spending time with her large family and many friends. One of her great joys was entertaining her family and friends with her wonderful cooking. Kindness and generosity were felt by those who knew her.