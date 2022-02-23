Sally White

July 30, 1957 - February 21, 2022

Sally White, 64, of Hastings, passed away Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at her home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings with the Rev. Chris Johnson officiating. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. The service will be livestreamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home's website. To view the service go to Sally's obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.

Sally was born July 30, 1957, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Robert R. and Shirley (Kent) Cooper. She graduated from cosmetology school at Josephs in Grand Island. Sally married Henry White on Nov. 18, 1978.

Sally was a homemaker, beautician and Girl Scouts leader. She was a member of North Shore Assembly of God, Eagles, Seabee Wives Club, Jobs Daughters and Eagles Camper Club.

Survivors include husband, Henry White; daughter, Rebecca (Matt) Bruns; son, Jasen White; grandchildren, Brandon Bruns and Jackson Bruns; sister, Rennee (Charles) James; brother, Phillip (Jill) Looper; aunt, Maryann Mace; nieces, Amanda, Jennifer and Kylie; nephews, Robert, Steven and Nick; brother-in-law, Ed White; sister-in-law, Tamara Haefker; and other brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents and in-laws, Donna and Herb Haefker.

Memorials may be given to the family for Brandon and Jackson's education.

