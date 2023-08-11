Sandra Ann ‘Sandy' Krupka

December 2, 1964- August 9, 2023

Sandra “Sandy” Krupka, age 58, passed away peacefully after more than a 10-year battle against ovarian cancer on Aug. 9, 2023, with her beloved family by her side. Services will be conducted by her grade school and high school classmate, Fr. Bill Holoubek. Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, 4 to 7 p.m. followed by a Vigil at 7 p.m. at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Culter, 7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, Nebraska. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Aug. 12, 2023, 11 a.m. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 5419 N 114th St., Omaha. Interment will be at the Schuyler Cemetery on Monday, Aug. 14, 11 a.m.

Sandy was born on Dec. 2, 1964, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Milo and Ann (Ritzdorf) Mundil and grew up on a farm south of Clarkson, Nebraska. She attended Bishop Neumann Catholic School (now called St. John Neumann Catholic School) and then graduated in 1983 from Clarkson High School. Afterwards, she attended Lincoln School of Commerce and received a degree in Travel and Tourism. Upon graduation she began her career in the travel industry; the last 36 years were with Travel and Transport. Her position not only carried her across the United States, but Europe, Asia, and Australia as well.

Sandy was very goal-driven and gave her full attention to whatever she wanted to accomplish. As a member of the Waverly Jaycees, these traits helped her become elected President from 1988-1989, and then was elected Nebraska State Jaycee President from 1993-1994. Her involvement in these organizations developed many lifelong friendships.

On Oct. 16, 1999, Sandy married the love of her life, Dale Krupka, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Schuyler, Nebraska. To this union she was blessed with her two children, Anna, and Tanner, who she adored and is so very proud.

Sandy loved to laugh and was always quite entertaining. It was never dull when she was around! She enjoyed her girl's weekends, crochet, dancing, and baking: especially Kolaches. One of her most favorite things was traveling with her family. She took her family on so many adventures, Anna to Europe, Tanner to San Diego, and family trips to Disney World. She also spoiled her husband with trips to Park City, Utah; Maui, Hawaii; and Scottsdale, Arizona, for a surprise birthday.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 23 years, Dale Krupka; children: Anna Krupka and Tanner Krupka; two brothers, Michael (Cathy) Mundil of Howells, Nebraska, and David (Kimberley) Mundil of Raymond, Nebraska; brother-in-law, Sean Clough of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo, and Ann Mundil; her sister, Betty; and maternal and fraternal grandparents.

Sandy is so loved and will be missed by all.

In lieu of plants and flowers, the family request memorials be directed to Anna and Tanner's College Education or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Arrangements by: Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.