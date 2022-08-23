Sandra Orender

Sandra Faye Orender

March 25, 1952 - August 18, 2022

Sandra Faye Orender, 70, of Albion, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at UnityPoint Health in Sioux City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion, Nebraska (1726 310th Ave, Albion, NE 68620) with Vicar Elizabeth Goehring officiating. Interment will be at South Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion, Nebraska.

Sandy was born on March 25, 1952, to Iver G. and Darlene (Claus) Bygland in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Zion Lutheran Church (South Branch) in rural Albion, Nebraska. She attended rural grade school at District #57 through the eighth grade and then graduated from Albion High School in 1970. She attended Northeast Community College receiving her LPN degree. Following college, she worked at Clarkson hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, the Schuyler hospital and the Schuyler packing plant until returning to school in 1982 to obtain her associate degree in nursing from the College of Saint Mary. Following graduation, she worked in Omaha and North Platte in surgical oncology and later medical auditing. She continued her education taking night classes in North Platte working towards her bachelor's in nursing.

On Sept. 14, 1991, Sandy was united in marriage to Doug Orender at Zion Lutheran Church in North Platte. In 1992 she was diagnosed with MS. She retired in 2007 and moved back to Albion to be closer to family and friends. She helped start The Gift of Hope, a nonprofit organization, in North Platte to help cancer patients with the cost of treatment and help them get supplies. In later years Sandy enjoyed volunteering at the Food Pantry in Albion. She also was involved in church activities. Sandy loved antiques and craft shows, crafting, baking and any outdoor activities. She especially enjoyed shopping with her mom in furniture and interior design stores. She loved decorating her own home for each season and holiday. Most of all Sandy was the best aunt, always buying candy and presents for each holiday for her nieces and nephews and more recently great-nieces and -nephews.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Doug of Albion; her furry friends, Sam, Izzy and Piper; father, Iver G. Bygland of Albion; three brothers, Steve (Lynn) Bygland of Albion, Greg (Ginger) Bygland of Albion and Jim (Connie) Bygland of Tulsa, Oklahoma; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Darlene Bygland; an infant sister, Susan Kaye; grandparents, John and Isabelle Clause and Iver S. and Tillie Bygland.

