Sandra "Sandi" Perry

Sandra ‘Sandi' D. Perry

September 21, 1959 - December 4, 2021

Sandi D. Shotkoski Perry, 62, of Arizona, daughter of Gene Shotkoski and Patricia Boyd, was born Sept. 21, 1959 at Albion, Nebraska. She passed away Dec. 4, 2021, at Cancer Treatment Center of America.

Graveside services will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Shelby, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. Following the services please join Sandi's family for snacks and drinks at Maximus in Columbus.

Sandi grew up in St. Edward, Nebraska, and graduated the class of 1977. On Aug. 21, 1977, she married Steven Kaup of St. Edward and had two children. They divorced in 1983 when she moved to Columbus, Nebraska. On Jan. 1, 1985, she married Kevin Perry of Shelby, Nebraska, and had two children. In 1990 the family relocated to Arizona. She attended North American Community College where she received a diploma in business administration. Recently she attended Argosy University College where she received her bachelor's of arts in psychology. In 1992 she took a job with Independent Newspaper until 2021.

Sandi is survived by her life partner, Kevin; children, Danielle (Will), Sara and Kristin (Ryan) of Arizona, Colby (Vickie) and Dillon of Nebraska; grandchildren, Victoria (Jacob), Garrett, Damon, Jazlynn, Devon and Colin of Nebraska, Alivia, Carter, Clint, Annmarie, Carson and Kaylah of Arizona; and great-grandchild Everett of Nebraska.

Sandi is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; and special friend, Robert Corrigan.

Memorials are suggested to the family in lieu of flowers.

Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg has been entrusted with arrangements. Dubasfuneralhome.com