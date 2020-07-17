× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sandra “Sandy” Carskadon

March 21, 1966-July 16, 2020

Sandra “Sandy” Carskadon, 54, of Columbus (formally of Genoa), passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a seven year battle with Adrenal Cortical Cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joe Krepel officiating.

Sandy was born on March 21, 1966, in Minneapolis, to Clay B. Carskadon and Janice (Teall). In 1967 they relocated to a farm outside of Genoa, where she attended school and graduated from Genoa High School in 1984. She worked numerous jobs including housekeeping, sales clerk and a florist. In 2009 she relocated to Ord before returning to Columbus in 2019.

Sandy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, loved ones, being outside, feeding the birds, gardening - especially caring for her flowers, and taking care of her chickens and ducks.