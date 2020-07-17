Sandra “Sandy” Carskadon
March 21, 1966-July 16, 2020
Sandra “Sandy” Carskadon, 54, of Columbus (formally of Genoa), passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after a seven year battle with Adrenal Cortical Cancer. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, at First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Joe Krepel officiating.
Sandy was born on March 21, 1966, in Minneapolis, to Clay B. Carskadon and Janice (Teall). In 1967 they relocated to a farm outside of Genoa, where she attended school and graduated from Genoa High School in 1984. She worked numerous jobs including housekeeping, sales clerk and a florist. In 2009 she relocated to Ord before returning to Columbus in 2019.
Sandy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, loved ones, being outside, feeding the birds, gardening - especially caring for her flowers, and taking care of her chickens and ducks.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie (Matt) Stone of Hickman; sons, Matthew Nissen and Brycen Carskadon of Columbus; daughter, Ann (Chris) Hansen of Omaha; mother, Janice Carskadon of Columbus; brother, Rodney Carskadon and fiancé Rose Dohmen of Columbus; grandchildren: Faith and Lexi Stone, Harry Vyhnalek and Vance Hansen; nieces and nephews; best friend, Jan Macdonald of Monroe.
She is preceded in death by father, Clay B. Carskadon and grandparents.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com.
