Sandra "Sandy" Griffiths

Sandra “Sandy” R. Griffiths

August 15, 1964 - January 20, 2022

Sandra “Sandy” R. Griffiths of Columbus passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Bryan LGH-East.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the First United Methodist Church in Columbus with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at McKown Funeral Home. Interment is in Columbus Cemetery. Sandy's favorite color was blue and wanted everyone to keep that in mind when selecting flowers and attire.

Sandra Griffiths was born Aug. 15, 1964, in St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus to Raymond and Donna (Wallick) Klopnieski. She graduated from Scotus Central Catholic High School in 1982. Sandy was united in marriage with Tom Griffiths on July 21, 1984. From this union, “The Brady Bunch” was born, Megan, Reba, Jacup, Trevor, Garth and Shania. She had various jobs at gas stations as well as Sunrise Elementary and the City of Columbus. Sandy was very proud to earn a college degree in early childhood education in 2014. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbus where she enjoyed working with youth and teaching Sunday school. Sandy enjoyed playing bingo, spending time with her kids, grandkids and her dog Olivia.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Megan Griffiths of Columbus; daughter, Reba (special friend Jeremy) Williams of Columbus; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Nolan and Justina; son, Jacup (special friend Daiana) Griffiths of Houston, Texas; son, Trevor (Estela) Griffiths of Columbus; grandchildren, Vincent and Vivienne; son, Garth (Maria) Griffiths of Columbus; grandchildren, Isabella and Noah; daughter, Shania (Bill) Ervin of North Bend; grandchild, Eleanor; former husband, Tom Griffiths of Columbus; mother, Donna Klopnieski of Columbus; brother, Bob (special friend Karen) Klopnieski of Lincoln; sister, Kris Klopnieski of Columbus; nephews, Jordan and Jaden Williams of Columbus; special friends, Bridget (Jason) Kobza of Columbus and Jamie (Rich) Snyder of Columbus; furry friend, Olivia; uncle, David (Loretta) Kwapnioski of Columbus; and numerous cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Klopnieski; grandparents, Ivan and Merle (Choat) Wallick of Albion; and grandparents, Peter and Stella Klopnieski of Tarnov.