Sandra Strong

Sandra Marie Swertzic Strong

April 6, 1946 - August 29, 2022

Sandra Marie Swertzic Strong, 76, of Silver Creek, Nebraska, was called to eternal life on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Life Care Center of Elkhorn, Nebraska. She was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin and friend.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church in Silver Creek on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church with a vigil service to follow at 6 p.m., also at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church. Visitation will also be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday. Burial is in Saint Lawrence Cemetery in Silver Creek.

Sandra was born on April 6, 1946, to John and Claire (Miller) Swertzic. She was raised on a farm outside of Silver Creek and graduated from Silver Creek High School in 1964. She lived briefly in Grand Island, York and Columbus, Nebraska, but spent most of her adult life in Silver Creek. Sandra appreciated a simple life that focused on a strong foundation of faith and was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. She loved over-seeing her family farms and had great love and pride for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to cherish Sandra's memory are her children: Kimberly (Keith) Hallquist of Omaha and Craig (Jen) Strong of Lincoln; grandchildren: Jordan (Kristen) White, Chase (Whitney) White, Hunter (special friend Taylor) White, Jack Strong and Claire Strong; great-grandchildren: Samantha Stuart, Ivy Stuart, Winter White, Mila White and Nash White; sister-in-law: Davida Swertzic; nephew, Tim (Lori) Swertzic; nieces: Deborah Swertzic Pratt and Deanna Swertzic; and many cousins and friends.

Sandra was preceded in death by parents, John and Claire Swertzic; brother, Eugene Swertzic; and great-grandson, Maddox White.

A special thank-you to the staff of Life Care Center of Elkhorn and Endless Journey Hospice for the loving care of our mother.

Condolences may be directed to mckownfuneralhome.com