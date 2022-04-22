Sandy Casper Apr 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sandy CasperOctober 30, 1953 - April 20, 2022 Tags Sandy Casper Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Queen Elizabeth gets her own limited edition Barbie doll for the Platinum Jubilee Watch Now: Biden's approval ratings hit a new low AP Watch Now: Biden's approval ratings hit a new low Watch Now: Are gas prices impacting travel plans? AP Watch Now: Are gas prices impacting travel plans? Physicists discover a 'micronova,' the supernova's baby cousin AP Physicists discover a 'micronova,' the supernova's baby cousin