Sandy Casper

October 30, 1953 - April 20, 2022

Sandy Casper, 68, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindi Stewart officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery.

Sandra J. Casper was born on Oct. 30, 1953, in Sacramento, California, to Billy and Nadine (Baker) Hobbs. She grew up and attended school in Sacramento and then moved to Nebraska in the mid-1970s. On April 3, 1982, Sandy was united in marriage to Dave Casper at the Methodist Church in Albion, Nebraska. She worked various jobs including at Becton Dickinson in Columbus for 20 years.

Sandy enjoyed gardening, watching Hallmark movies (especially Christmas ones), listening to music, decorating her house for all the different holidays and she loved her dogs, Shania and Sierra. But her greatest joy was her family; she loved hosting family gatherings for Husker football Saturdays and holidays, especially Christmas and the Fourth of July. Sandy loved playing games with the kids and her grandchildren never left the house without a big hug from Grandma. Sandy and Dave had enjoyed several bus trips to various parts of the country and to the casinos.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Dave Casper of Columbus; son, Steve (Angie) Gaston of Columbus; grandsons, Kyle Gaston (fiancée Megan Wemhoff), Ethan Gaston and Justin Gaston; son, Ryan (Michelle) Gaston of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Elijah Gaston and Savanah Gaston; son, Shane Casper of Columbus; grandchildren, Kevin Casper, Isabella Casper and Greyson Casper; sister, Carol Bunch of Kimberling City, Missouri; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Nadine Hobbs; and step-father, Loren Overstreet.

